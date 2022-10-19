Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 5 will host a Croatian genealogy seminar with Robert Jerin from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Croatian Hall, 610 Broad St., Johnstown.

Attendees will learn how to research their Croatian roots, how to locate important Croatian records and how to translate Croatian records and names, along with additional genealogy research tips.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Cost is $35 per person and includes a digital copy of Jerin’s book, “Searching for Your Croatian Roots.”

Deadline to register is Tuesday.

Reservations, including name, email address and phone number, can be mailed to CFU Lodge 5, Attn: Patty Respet, 610 Broad St., Johnstown, Pa. 15906.

Information: plrespet@atlanticbb.net.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

