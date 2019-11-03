Critical care specialist Dr. Talha Mehmood has joined the staff at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s intensive care units.
As part of Conemaugh Physician Group, Mehmood will provide inpatient care to critically ill surgical, medical, cardiac, neurology and geriatric patients.
After earning a medical degree at Dow Medical College in Pakistan, Mehmood completed his internal medicine residency at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.
He added a critical care fellowship at Stanford University in California, and a second fellowship in palliative care at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.