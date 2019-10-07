One man was taken into custody Sunday in East Taylor Township after he initially refused to surrender to police who were investigating a criminal trespass incident reported earlier in the day.
The Cambria County Specialized Emergency Response Team had to be called to assist because the man refused to comply with law enforcement officials, police said.
According to a Cambria County 911 supervisor, the incident stemmed from a call about an incident on Jesse Lane earlier that day.
Police said a suspect was identified in the criminal trespass case but when they made contact with him at his residence, he put his hand on a gun at his waist and refused to surrender.
East Taylor police returned to the scene with assistance from SERT officers and were able to take the man in custody, police said Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.