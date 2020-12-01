Criminal charges filed against a Johnstown man involved in a domestic abuse case were withdrawn on Tuesday after the alleged victim failed to appear in court, authorities said.
City police had charged Trevor Lamont Madison, 31, of the 500 block of Dorothy Avenue, with strangulation unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment, stemming from a September domestic assault.
Charges were withdrawn before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, someone from the Women’s Help Center in Johnstown called police on Sept. 13, saying they were sending a cab to pick up a woman who was involved in a domestic assault.
The woman reportedly told police that Madison stopped her from packing her clothes so she could go to the Women’s Help Center.
The woman alleged that Madison pulled her hair and strangled her to the point where she could not breathe. At one point, she broke away and climbed out of a window onto the porch roof and used her cellphone to call for help, the complaint said.
