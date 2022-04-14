Cambria County Crime Stoppers will hold its annual "Shred It" event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30 at Fox's Pizza Richland, 1425 Scalp Ave.
"It is a great opportunity for people to come out and watch their documents being shredded," said Allyson Lonas, Cambria County Crime Stoppers director.
One in 10 Americans has their identity stolen each year, Lonas said.
The cost of shredding documents is $5 for a small box and $10 for a large box.
Free child car seat checks will be offered along with Deterra drug-disposal pouches and medication lock boxes. "Coffee with a Cop" also will be held.
Members from the Cambria County District Attorney's Office, the Cambria County Drug Coalition and state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, will attend.
For more information, contact Gary Martin at 814-421-7825.
