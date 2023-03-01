JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Lance Ross, 65, of Johnstown.
Ross died Feb. 20 at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown after someone found him injured at his bar, the Freight Station in Old Conemaugh Borough.
That person called 911 after finding Ross injured from an apparent fall.
An autopsy, however, showed Ross died from blunt-force trauma, injuries consistent with an assault, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
His death was ruled a homicide.
Cambria County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. The number is 1-800-548-7500. Callers can remain anonymous. The Cambria County non-emergence number is 814-472-2100.
