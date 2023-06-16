BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. – Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for information on the location of missing Windber woman Alicia Markovich, who disappeared from her father’s Indiana County home in April 1987.
At the time, Markovich was a 15-year-old Windber Area High School student, who allegedly left her father’s house on the 100 block of Dunn Avenue in Blairsville and was never seen again.
According to a June 12 release from Crime Stoppers, Pennsylvania State Police Troop A – Indiana Station is continuing the investigation.
Marcie Vitko, Markovich’s mother, and childhood friends renewed the search for what happened to the local woman in 2021, but to date have come up with no results.
Markovich is described as being Caucasian with brown hair, blue eyes and having pierced ears.
Anyone with information should contact state police at 724-357-1976 or call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.
Tips can also be made online by visiting www.p3tips.com.
For more information, visit www.crimewatchpa.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.