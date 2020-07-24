Somerset County maintenance workers on Wednesday will begin replacing the bridge that carries Beam Church Road over Spruce Run near the village of Gray in Jenner Township, PennDOT announced.
The section of Beam Church Road, where the bridge is located, will be closed while construction work is ongoing. An 8.5-mile-long signed detour route along Route 985, U.S. Route 30 and Keysertown Road will be in place for eight to 10 weeks.
The $200,000 project includes the removal of the existing bridge structure, the installation of a new precast box culvert and associated paving work. It’s scheduled to be completed by October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.