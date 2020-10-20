A Washington County man was not seriously hurt in a crash on Sunday evening in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County, state police in Somerset reported Tuesday.
Anthony J. Palmieri, 49, of Venetia, was driving on Stutzmantown Road, just west of Shanksville, at 5:46 p.m. when he swerved off the road to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front of him, which had stopped to avoid striking a deer, according to troopers’ crash report.
Palmieri sustained what troopers described as a “minor injury,” and a 16-year-old male passenger in his Toyota 4Runner was not injured. Both were transported by Somerset Area Ambulance Association to UPMC Somerset after the crash.
