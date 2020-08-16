One person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment following a two-car crash Sunday in Shade Township.
The crash occurred on the 7500 block of Route 30.
Somerset County 911 officials said Shanksville Fire Department, Berlin EMS and Windber-based Northern EMS were all dispatched to the scene at 3:30 p.m.
The extent of the individual’s injuries were not provided.
State police in Somerset are investigating the crash.
