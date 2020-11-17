Emergency crews were dispatched to several weather-related traffic crashes Tuesday evening.
Between 5:30 and 10 p.m., Cambria County 911 had reports of wrecks on Eisenhower Boulevard, Route 219 and Luray Avenue in Richland Township, along with one each in Barr and Gallitzin townships.
None of the crashes were serious, a 911 supervisor said, noting most were related to icy roads.
Two minor northern Somerset County incidents also were ice-related, a 911 dispatcher said.
