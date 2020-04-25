Two individuals were transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Saturday afternoon, April 25, 2020, as a result of an accident during which a vehicle hit into the Phoenix Tavern on Broad Street in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood, according to Cambria County emergency services. The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The bar did not appear to suffer serious damage. It remained open for business.
Crews respond to Phoenix incident
The Tribune-Democrat
