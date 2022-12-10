JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Several area fire crews responded to a residential blaze Friday at the corner of Ohio Street and Oakland Avenue in Lorain Borough.
The call came in just before midnight.
Oakland Volunteer Fire Company Chief Steve Benedict said there were no injuries, and that the fire started in the living area of the two-story structure.
"It was a baseboard heater that ignited a bunch of materials next to and on top of the heater," he said.
No injuries were reported and the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
Benedict said there was heat damage that spread to parts of the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house.
Crews were on scene for roughly two and a half hours, according to an Oakland Volunteer Fire Department post on Facebook.
Oakland, Johnstown, Richland, Riverside, Cover Hill, Dale, West Hills, West Taylor fire departments, and the East Hills and 7th Ward EMS responded.
