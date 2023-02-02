JEROME, Pa. – Fire crews from Somerset and Cambria counties responded at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a house fire in the 100 block of Coal Avenue in Jerome.
When first responders arrived, the two-story house was found to be fully involved.
The Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page reported that crews battled issues with hydrants while trying to contain the fire.
Jerome, Boswell, Conemaugh Township (Somerset County), Windber and Richland Township fire departments responded, along with Conemaugh Township EMS.
