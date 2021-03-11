A jackknifed tractor-trailer shut down part of westbound Route 56 outside of Windber Borough Thursday afternoon.
According to Somerset 911, the incident occurred at 3:54 p.m. when the vehicle made contact with a street sign and guide rail.
No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported.
A heavy wrecker was called to assist. Crews were leaving the scene around 7 p.m.
Windber fire and police departments, Northern EMS and Scalp Level & Paint Fire Department responded to the accident, emergency officials said.
