Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department Dunlo 1 responded to two house fires Saturday morning.
Occupants from both incidents were transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, according to Cambria County emergency services officials.
The first blaze broke out at 3:07 a.m. along the 300 block of Beautyline Drive, Salix.
St. Michael and Beaverdale fire departments responded as did Forest Hills, East Hills and Northern EMS.
That fire was knocked down by 5:25 a.m.
A few hours later, at 11:29 a.m., the three fire departments were called out again for an incident along the 200 block of Huff Street, Dunlo
Forest Hills and East Hills EMS responded as well.
In less than an hour, that scene was cleared.
