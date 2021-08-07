FRIEDENS, Pa. - Several crews responded to a residential house fire in Friedens, Somerset County, on Saturday.
According to Somerset County 911, the blaze was reported at 2:23 p.m. on the 100 block of Meadow Street.
Crews were still on scene at 5:37 p.m. but reportedly had the fire under control, 911 officials said.
Friedens, Stoystown, Listie, Sipesville and Somerset fire departments responded to the call along with Somerset Area Ambulance.
