Crews respond to fire in Blacklick Township

Multiple crews were called out to a house fire in Blacklick Township Friday on the 1800 block of Cardiff Road.
The call came in just after 4 p.m. and Nanty Glo, Jackson and Colver fire departments responded.
Jackson, Blacklick Valley and Ebensburg EMS all responded as well, including Conemaugh DART.
Shortly after the fire began, the Conemaugh Independence Fire Department was placed on standby.
Traffic was being diverted away from the scene near St. Mary’s Cemetery on Cardiff while crews occupied the road battling the blaze.
