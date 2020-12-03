A fire in a dryer duct forced some residents to move from third-floor rooms at a personal care home in Johnstown on Wednesday, authorities said.
The fire started in a laundry room of The Villa Personal Care LLC in the 400 block of Napoleon Place around 9:30 p.m. and extended into the attic.
City fire Chief Robert Statler said some residents were moved from the third floor to the first and second floors. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Richland and West Hills also were at the scene along with 7th Ward and West End EMS.
