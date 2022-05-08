JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Crews were on the scene of an early-morning electrical fire on Saturday in a downtown Johnstown apartment building.
Johnstown Fire Department was dispatched to an electrical fire at Lincoln Lee Manor at 8:13 a.m.
Assistant fire Chief Jim Boyle said that a breaker panel box in the basement “burned up” and caused the incident.
He added that the damage was contained to the electrical room and that crews were able to “bypass that panel” to get electricity so that residents could return to their apartments.
The Red Cross was on scene and assisted with temporary warming shelters provided by CamTran, with additional shelter provided by First Presbyterian Church.
Crews were on scene until just before 1 p.m., with West Hills Regional and Richland fire departments, Johnstown Police Department and West End Ambulance providing assistance.
