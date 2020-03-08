One person was injured Sunday following a two-vehicle crash in Conemaugh Township.
The crash was reported at 4:12 p.m. on Woodstown Highway near the Route 219 exit and St. Anne Church, a Somerset County 911 supervisor said.
One person was transported to Memorial Medical Center by Conemaugh Township EMS due to unspecified injuries.
Jerome and Conemaugh Township fire departments, Conemaugh Township police and Conemaugh’s DART vehicle also responded.
