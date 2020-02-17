A one-vehicle crash on Route 219 in Adams Township hospitalized one motorist Sunday, Cambria County 911 officials reported.
The crash was reported on the highway’s southbound lanes, north of the Cambria County Airport property’s lights.
The driver was transported from the scene with unspecified injuries, a 911 supervisor said.
St. Michael Fire Department and Adams Township police responded, alongside Forest Hills and East Hills EMS units.
