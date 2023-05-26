Fire crews quickly knocked down a house fire on the 100 block of Wonder Street in Southmont Borough on Friday.
The call came in around 10 p.m. and first responders reported a working fire upon arriving on the scene.
Within about half an hour, the firefighters extinguished the blaze and began cleanup.
No injuries were reported, and the fire marshal was contacted.
Southmont, West Hills, Upper Yoder, West Taylor, Riverside, Cover Hill, Conemaugh Township and Jerome fire departments responded, along with Upper Yoder and Seventh Ward EMS and West Hills police.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
