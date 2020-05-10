One person was flown to Memorial Medical Center on Saturday after crews were sent to the scene of an all-terrain vehicle crash along Sugar Camp Road, Saxton fire officials said.
The rider received “critical” injuries in the accident, which occurred in Liberty Township, which is just north of Saxton.
Saxton Ambulance also responded. Crews had to work to extract the injured person from the crash scene, Saxton fire officials said in a report from their Facebook page.
