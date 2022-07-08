NANTY GLO, Pa. – Crews responded to a barn fire on the 100 block of Delta Lane in Jackson Township on Friday.
The call came in around 6:40 p.m., and those first on the scene reported the structure was fully involved.
The fire was knocked down around 7 p.m., although firefighters remained on scene past 7:30 p.m. for cleanup.
Jackson, Nanty Glo, East Taylor, Vintondale and Colver fire departments, along with Jackson Township EMS and police, responded to the call.
Jackson Township fire officials said there were no injuries and that the structure collapsed shortly after crews arrived.
No damage was reported to a nearby building.
