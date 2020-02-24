Norfolk Southern Railroad crews were apparently dealing with a partial train derailment Monday near Gallitzin Borough.
Cambria County 911 officials said they were contacted about the incident shortly after 4 p.m.
No municipal emergency responders were requested, a 911 supervisor said, adding that there were no indications that there were any injuries.
The incident occurred outside the borough and its view of the Gallitzin Tunnels and no roadways were closed in town.
