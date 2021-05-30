Fire crews closed U.S. Route 219 south to one lane briefly Sunday afternoon after two cars were involved in a crash that left fluid on the roadway, 911 officials said.
It was one of two crashes reported in Somerset County on Sunday.
The Route 219 crash was reported at 12:20 p.m. involving two vehicles headed south on the road in Jenner Township, a 911 supervisor said.
No one was transported from the scene.
Shanksville Fire Department was dispatched to a separate crash earlier that day at the intersection of Main and Spangler streets within the borough, according to 911 reports.
State police were investigating the 1 a.m. accident, but no injuries were reported.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
