STOYSTOWN, Pa. – Fire crews are battling a fire at a U.S. Route 30 restaurant Saturday.
Somerset County 911 officials said "numerous" fire departments were dispatched to the The Kings and Queens Restaurant and Pub to battle an active commercial structure fire.
The incident was reported at approximately 9:45 a.m., a 911 supervisor said.
Motorists were being told to avoid the corridor to enable crews to battle flames.
No injuries were reported as of 11:45 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.