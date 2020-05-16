Firefighters from three departments battled an overnight house fire in the Morrellville section of Johnstown.
Cambria County emergency dispatch sent Johnstown Fire Department, Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department and Upper Yoder Volunteer Fire Company at 2 a.m. Saturday to the home in the 100 block of Stone Street.
West Hills and Upper Yoder EMS units were also dispatched, along with Johnstown police.
The emergency dispatch media information report shows no patients were transported from the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.