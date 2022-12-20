JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Fire crews were battling a house fire early Tuesday on Southmont Boulevard.
The home on the 400 block of Southmont Boulevard had sustained major damage.
One person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, The Tribune-Democrat was told.
West Hills, Southmont and Johnstown units were joined by other local departments at the scene.
Southmont Volunteer Fire Company noted on its Facebook page that the fire involved two homes, but was "contained to the primary residence."
Southmont Boulevard was closed in that area.
Check back for additional information.
