Multiple crews were called to a working house fire just after 6 p.m. Saturday in Upper Yoder Township.
Officials believe the fire began in the garage but quickly spread to the rest of the structure along the 700 block of Goucher Street.
Seven agencies including Upper and Lower Yoder fire departments responded to the blaze.
The scene was staged in the old Westmont Elementary parking lot.
Crews accessed the attic of the home from the outside about half an hour into the call and shortly after were pulled from inside the structure.
A Johnstown Fire Department ladder truck was used to douse the flames shooting from the opening in the roof while other crews worked to pump water to the site.
That portion of Goucher Street, along with Sell and Violet streets, was shut down while a firefighter directed traffic at the intersection of Goucher and Harshberger.
When it seemed like the fire had been quenched, crews were sent back inside to search for any flames.
Around 7 p.m. it appeared the center of the home might begin to burn again, but emergency personnel quickly contained the issue.
After almost two hours of fighting the blaze, firefighters reported the scene clear and cleanup began.
