JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Crews from six departments responded to a fire Saturday at a home on Mizel Lane in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County, that was being renovated.
According to Cover Hill fire Chief William Scherer, the homeowner and another person were inside remodeling the house when a fire started on the back porch where they had placed a piece of equipment.
Scherer advised taking precautions during renovations “especially when you’re using power tools.”
Scherer said, “Any power tool that you’re using, generator, anything – any heating source has to have a certain amount of clearance, and it depends on the item that you’re using, so the biggest thing is to make sure that whenever you’re doing renovations and using heaters and power tools, power equipment, to make sure that they have the proper clearances.”
Franklin Borough, East Conemaugh, Dale Borough, Johnstown and West Hills Regional fire departments and Conemaugh Valley EMS assisted at the scene.
Crews were on scene battling the blaze for three hours, with Cover Hill remaining on scene for an additional hour to put out any hot spots.
