Firefighters from Johnstown, Richland Township and Windber Borough battle a two-alarm vacant house fire in the 300 block of Butler Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

 By Patrick Buchnowski
Multiple fire companies are battling a house fire in Johnstown's West End.

The two-alarm blaze broke out at 1 p.m. Thursday at a vacant house in the 300 block of Butler Avenue.

A passerby called 911, reporting smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

Firefighters from Johnstown, Richland Township and Windber Borough are at the scene along with West End Ambulance.

