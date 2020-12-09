SALIX – A Cresson Borough woman was jailed Tuesday, accused of supplying drugs to a man in the presence of a juvenile, authorities said.

Cresson police charged Brenda Kay Grove, 51, of the 500 block of Second Street, with delivery of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment and corruption of minors.

According to a criminal complaint, Grove sold 16 Alprazolam pills to a man for $40. Alprazolam is a medication prescribed to treat anxiety disorders.

The two also smoked marijuana in the presence of Grove's son, the complaint said.

Grove was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and was freed on bond.

Previously, Grove entered a guilty plea for identity theft in Cambria County court in August 2016.

