U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson has announced Cresson Volunteer Fire Company as the recipient of a $11,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Economic Impact Initiative Grant.
The funds will be used to complete repairs at the fire company’s facility, Thompson said.
Eric Hott, a Cresson Volunteer Fire Company trustee, said the grant will be used to remove a dilapidated ceiling in the fire company’s truck bays and replace it with a new ceiling with additional insulation to help with heating costs.
The USDA Rural Development program operates more than 50 financial assistance programs for a variety of rural applications. Economic Impact Initiative Grants provide funding to assist in development of essential community facilities in rural communities with extreme unemployment and severe economic depression.
