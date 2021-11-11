EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two local brownfields in Cresson Township could soon be cleaned up with the help of an Environmental Protection Agency grant.
Renee Daly, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County, said Thursday that it will support Cresson Township in a grant application to clean up brownfields at the Mr. Gas and Ridge properties.
She explained that the Mr. Gas property has five underground tanks that have been tested, and it has been determined that one has hazardous materials that will need to be removed.
Daly said that the township has bids to remove the materials and tanks.
The Ridge property also has tanks, but they do not contain hazardous materials, according to Daly.
“The hope is to get what is called a Title 3 clearance with the Department of Environmental Protection, which means the site is no longer considered to be a brownfield,” Daly said. “It is considered to be a cleaned brownfield site that you can do development on.”
She added that while the amount of the grant is not final, there is a $500,000 minimum, and the authority can receive a 4% fee if they are the administrator of the grant for the township.
Daly said that a public meeting will be held on Monday at the Cresson Township Municipal Building, 730 Portage Road.
