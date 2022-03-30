Grannas Bros., of Hollidaysburg, will begin working on the Summit Interchange on U.S. Route 22 in Cresson Township on Monday, according to PennDOT.
The contractor will set up traffic control devices on Admiral Peary Highway at the Summit Interchange. At that time, the westbound lanes of Admiral Peary Highway will be closed, shifting two-way traffic to the eastbound lanes. The ramps leading to Route 22 East toward Altoona will also be closed.
A detour following Route 22 and state Route 53 will be put in place on Monday and remain until the end of the project, which is expected to be completed by November.
The $7.3 million project includes removal of the existing concrete roadway and sub-base and replacing it with new concrete, overlay and bridge dams, according to PennDOT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.