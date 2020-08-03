PORTAGE – A Pennsylvania State Police forensic crime unit is assisting in an investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Cresson area girl who was dropped off at a Portage ambulance station Friday.
Sierra Nihart was already dead when she was taken to the Portage Area Ambulance station at 4:05 p.m. Friday in a private vehicle, Cambria County Coroner Jeffery Lees said.
“She was obviously deceased, and my office was summoned to the scene,” Lees said Saturday.
An autopsy performed Saturday showed the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma to the upper torso, Lees said.
Lees said the incident occurred in Portage Township and it "involved a vehicle" – but he declined to provide further details Saturday or Sunday.
State police and and the PSP forensic team are working with the Cambria County district attorney’s office and Lees’ office on the investigation.
Lees said he is awaiting medical lab results and findings from microscopic studies being performed by the state police forensic unit before drawing any additional conclusions.
“(The) manner of death, I’m not ruling on until the investigation is completed,” Lees said.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions at this time.”
