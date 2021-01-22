CRESSON – Richard Clark, a Cresson native and Mount Aloysius College master of business administration student, has helped the Keystone Regional Fire & Rescue Department land a $10,000 grant as part of his fund development class.
“I’m happy to help,” Clark said in a Mount release.
“If they need help with any future grants, I’m more than willing to provide it.”
Keystone Regional is a cooperative effort between the Cresson and Lilly volunteer fire companies that provides comprehensive fire and rescue services to the community.
The money that Clark helped secure is administered through the Energy Transfer Corp. and will be used for an upgrade to the department’s radio system – two mobile units are to be purchased.
These additions will allow the department to provide “faster response times and improve safety measures for both first responders and the community,” the release said.
“In the past year, we’ve written over 30 grants,” Keystone Regional President Dave Fulton said.
“It got to be a lot of work for us. Rich came to me with his class project and he was able to help us write this grant. He did a great job. The money will be combined with financial support from Cambria County to help us purchase this new radio system. Ten thousand dollars is a lot when you’re a volunteer fire company like us.”
Leah Spangler, who teachers the fund development class at the Mount, commended Clark – a social member of the department – for assisting Keystone Regional.
“This project really meets the mission of the Sisters of Mercy in terms of supporting the community,” she said.
“The sisters are very service-oriented, so this is just the students living out the sisters’ principles in their work. I’m just so happy to have a student who is so invested in an organization to really do this kind of work for them. It’s so much more than a grade for a class that you can do something so positive for the community.”
