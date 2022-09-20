EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Cresson man was sentenced to jail Tuesday on drug-related charges by a Cambria County judge.
Judge Tamara R. Bernstein sentenced Jesse Lee Lamer, 31, to 12 months and 72 hours to 30 months in Cambria County Prison and 42 months of probation. He is eligible for automatic parole after 60 days.
In August, Lamer was convicted of one count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness by Bernstein.
In July, Lamer entered a guilty plea to fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and a summary count of driving while license is suspended in three separate cases before Bernstein.
Lamer’s attorney Michael Sylvester told the court that Lamer had been trying to take some positive steps in his life and seemed to be doing well in his sobriety and argued that his sentence could be served in the mitigated range.
Assistant District Attorney Joel Polites argued that the commonwealth did not agree with a mitigated sentence as the amount of methamphetamine that was in Lamer’s possession was a danger to the community.
Bernstein told Lamer that drugs are an explanation, not an excuse; adding that she believed drugs were at the heart of everything that he had done.
She also told Lamer that while she did not want to undermine the work that he had done, there are also consequences to his actions.
As a part of his sentence, Lamer will be eligible to attend the Day Reporting Center, work release program, and must attend driving school and six DUI classes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.