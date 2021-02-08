A Cambria County man pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Monday.
Steven L. Brock, 32, of Cresson, pleaded guilty to one count before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
“The men and women of federal, state and local law enforcement work tirelessly to protect our children from predators and pedophiles,” Brady said in a release.
“Today, one such predator who produced child pornography was brought to justice, and will spend decades in federal prison for his crimes. I want to thank Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer for his significant assistance in this successful prosecution.”
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on or about May 1, 2016, to on or about July 31, 2018, Brock produced images of a minor female (Minor A) engaged in sexually explicit conduct using materials that were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.
The case began in December 2018 when the victim’s mother contacted Pennsylvania State Police and reported that her daughter said that she had been sexually assaulted. Following a forensic interview with the victim, Pennsylvania State Police troopers obtained a search warrant and seized several electronic devices from Brock’s residence. During the investigation, Troopers and, subsequently, agents from the Department of Homeland Security conducted a forensic examination of the devices and identified 16 images that depict Minor A engaged in “sexually explicit conduct.”
Several images of the victim found on Brock’s devices matched those described by her during the forensic interview.
“Thanks to a cooperative effort between local, state and federal authorities, a dangerous predator has been brought to justice, and our community is safer,” Neugebauer said.
“The facts of this case are deeply disturbing, and the outcome demonstrates that there is zero tolerance when children are exploited.”
Gibson set Brock’s sentencing for 10 a.m. May 26. The law provides for a mandatory minimum of 15 years’ imprisonment and a statutory maximum of 30 years’ imprisonment, a fine of $250,000 or both.
Under federal guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
