CRESSON – A Cresson man was jailed Tuesday, accused of striking a woman with a wooden chair leg while high on methamphetamine, authorities said.
Cresson Borough police charged Joshua Jay Risban, 37, of the 700 block of Powell Avenue, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, the alleged assault took place early Tuesday in the 700 block of Powell Avenue. The woman reportedly told police that Risban struck her with a wooden chair leg in an unprovoked attack while he was under the influence of methamphetamine.
The woman reportedly struck Risban in self defense and then fled barefoot to Nic's Grab N Go and called 911. She was taken to UPMC Altoona.
Police recovered a wooden chair leg in the residence next to the couch, the complaint said.
Risban was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.