A Cresson man is in the Cambria County Prison after he allegedly rammed a police cruiser and led officers on a short pursuit afterward.
James Robert Beck, 28, of the 200 block of Cathedral Avenue, was charged Wednesday with one count each of aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, reckless driving and careless driving.
A criminal complaint filed against Beck said he violated a PFA on Monday.
On Tuesday, officers from Cresson Township and Gallitzin Borough said Beck fled from them when they attempted to interview him about the violation at his place of employment.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Beck on Wednesday and located him just after 1 p.m. in his vehicle outside the Puff-n-Stuff plaza along Admiral Peary Highway in Cresson Township.
According to the criminal complaint, as police approached Beck’s vehicle, “he accelerated out of the plaza parking lot and rammed the front of (Cresson Township Police Chief Shawn Dishong’s) marked SUV.”
“A short pursuit followed but (Beck) eluded (Dishong) and (Gallitzin Borough Police Chief Gerald Hagens),” the complaint says.
Beck was arraigned Wednesday night by on-call District Judge John Prebish, who set bail at 10% of $60,000.
Beck remains in Cambria County Prison after he was unable to post bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 21.
