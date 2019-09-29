A story of dreams, loneliness and companionship will be close out the 45th season at Cresson Lake Playhouse.
The play “Of Mice and Men” will be staged Oct. 3 through 6 and Oct. 8 through 12 at the playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. each night except Oct. 6 with the show being presented at 2 p.m.
Adapted from John Steinbeck’s novel, “Of Mice and Men” tells the story of two drifters, George and Lennie, who have delusions of living off the fat of the land.
To earn money for their own place, the two men find work on a ranch where George finds himself tasked with caring for the man-child Lennie.
When tragedy hits the ranch, George is faced with a moral question: How should he deal with Lennie before the ranchers find him and take matters into their own hands?
Steinbeck based the novel on his own experiences working alongside migrant farm workers as a teenager.
The gritty drama and tragic themes led the play to be chosen as Best Play by the New York Drama Critics’ Circle when it first opened on Broadway.
In addition, the first film adaptation received four Academy Award nominations.
“This is a classic and I like it because Steinbeck did his own adaptation of the novel to stage,” said Altoona resident Steve Guice, who is the director the play. “A lot of people might not realize that he released the novel first and then in less than a year he had the stage production being produced. It was a quick turn around and think it helped solidify its popularity.”
The veteran cast includes Guice as Lennie, Jake Herbster as George, Joe Caroff as Whit, Joe Rishell as Slim, and Larry Hutchison as Candy.
“We had a large turn out for the auditions and a lot of men came out, which almost never happens, and that had everything to do with it being ‘Of Mice and Men’; people know it and love it,” Guice said. “Everybody has taken to it very quickly. It’s a shared love and passion for the story.”
Guice said the novel is required reading for most schools in the state, so he’s hopeful the stage production also will attract a younger audience.
“This will probably appeal to some high schoolers who are currently reading it,” he said. “I know a couple teachers are offering extra credit for students who come and see it. It’s a good outreach.”
For audiences, they’ll get to see the time-honored story brought to life on stage.
“It’s an opportunity to see something in person and feel the energy, it’s very different from a movie,” Guice said. “The audience is so close, nobody is more than probably 12 feet away from the stage. You feel the energy of what’s happening on stage and I think it’s gripping.”
Tickets are $15, $19 and $23.
For more information, call 814-472-4333 or visit www.cressonlake.com.
