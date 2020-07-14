Music lovers will not want to miss these evenings of entertainment.
Cresson Lake Playhouse will hold its CLP Unplugged and Open-Air series at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Aug. 17 at the playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
In response to COVID-19, each event will be held outside in the back of the barn and will feature a variety of musicians performing different songs and styles of music. No performance will be duplicated on any of the evenings.
“We wanted to do what our theater does best, which is to perform, and we’re doing it in a way to still observe COVID precautions,” said Paul Seymour, the playhouse’s artistic director. “Our performers are anxious and excited to do what they love to do.”
The lineups will include duets and solo performances.
Music genres will range from jazz, folk, blues, Broadway, country and current music styles.
“We have lots of interesting variety and it’s great music,” Seymour said.
Monday’s concert will feature patron favorites such as Claire (Houser) Lowmaster, Josh and Mariah Duman, Ryen Beam, Kevin Bean and Gabe Seymour.
Social distancing will be maintained, there will be hand sanitizer stations and all surfaces will be disinfected.
Patrons are asked to wear masks when arriving and moving around other patrons and performers.
Seymour said like other nonprofits, the playhouse has been hit hard by the pandemic, canceling its 2020 season, but it wants to continue to find ways to offer entertainment.
“People are really hungry to be out and see things in a safe way, so we’re hoping to keep ourselves present with our public and earn some much-needed funds,” he said.
Some outdoor seating will be available, but those attending are asked to bring their own chairs.
Concessions will be available and no outside food or drink will be permitted.
Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the barn.
In the case of inclement weather, rain dates have been scheduled for July 21 and 22, and Aug. 18 and 19.
Those who wish to participate in future CLP Unplugged and Open-Air performances can email Seymour at paulseymourclp@yahoo.com.
For more information, visit www.cressonlake.com.
