A wacky romantic triangle about a husband, a wife and a dog will take center stage in this production.
The comedic play “Sylvia” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday though Sept. 9 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
“It’s very intimate and it’s funny, and at the same time it has some nice drama, and it has a dog, so you can’t beat that,” said Tom Lizska, director of the play. “It’s a very enjoyable show that a lot of people can relate to.”
Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs.
Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career, as a public school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities.
Greg brings home a dog he found in the park – or that has found him – bearing only the name Sylvia on her name tag.
A street-smart mixture of Lab and poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife.
Sylvia offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection, and Sylvia thinks Kate just doesn’t understand the relationship between man and dog.
The marriage is put in serious jeopardy, and a series of hilarious and touching complications ensue.
Hailed as an involving, beautiful, funny, touching and profound play, “Sylvia” is bound to both entertain and move audiences.
“We have a man going through a midlife crisis, and he brings a dog home to the chagrin of his wife, who isn’t ready for a dog, so you get a nice rivalry between the dog and the wife for the man’s affections, and we see how that works out,” said Lizska.
The production features a cast of four.
In the role of Greg is Steve Guice, of Altoona, who served as the playhouse director for “Of Mice and Men,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “Exit the King,” and was recently seen on the stage as Lenny in “Of Mice and Men.” Hastings resident Nadine Miller, who was in playhouse productions “The Odd Couple” and “110 Stories,” plays Kate. A newcomer to the playhouse stage is Courtney Fowler, of Altoona, who portrays Sylvia. Rounding out the cast is Jordan Miller, who was last seen in “Almost, Maine.”
“We have one cast member who plays three parts, so there’s a lot of versatility in what you’re going to see from that actor,” Lizska said.
“Everyone is enjoying this.
“For some, this is in their comfort zone, and for some, it’s a stretch, and we’re having a lot of fun in rehearsal. They all are creating some very human moments in this show.”
He said that audiences will be moved by the affection people can have for those in their lives and their pets.
“I don’t think people will be disappointed in this show,” Lizska said.
Show tickets range from $16 to $23.
For more information, call 814-472-4333 or visit www.cressonlake.com.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
