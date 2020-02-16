Auditions for Cresson Lake Playhouse’s junior theater production of “Seussical Jr.” will be held at Lantzy Rehearsal Hall, 427 S. Center St., Ebensburg.
Those auditioning will complete a reading and sing a musical excerpt.
Auditions are scheduled as follows:
• 2 p.m. Sunday or 6 p.m. Feb. 24 for children in third through sixth grade.
• 3:30 p.m. Sunday or 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 for grades seventh through 12th.
Performances will be held May 5 through 8.
Information: 814-472-4333 or www.cressonlake.com.
