Cresson Lake Playhouse is going to be rocking.
PennCrest Bank Music Fest will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. June 19 at the playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
The fundraising event will be staged in the new outdoor performing space behind the barn theater.
“This evening promises to entertain music lovers of all genres,” said Tom Stewart, facilities director.
Musical acts include Bruce Shettig, Walt & Jackie, Denise Baldwin and Clay Bowser.
Shettig is a real estate appraiser from Lilly, who has played guitar in churches, colleges and taverns throughout the region. He is an exponent of finger-style classical guitar, and his repertory ranges from Renaissance to rock.
Johnstown-based Walt & Jackie is an acoustic twosome known for their covers and engaging original songs. Walt Churchey and Jackie Kopco play a variety of instruments, including piano, ukulele, guitar and bongos, and they move from old country to new pop bringing a fresh take to live acoustic music.
Baldwin, of Two Far Gone, jumps genres from rock and pop to soul and country and has a rich musical background as a singer, songwriter, guitarist and bassist. Throughout the ’80s, she made her living playing full-time with rock bands, which opened for Huey Lewis and the News, Southside Johnny and Donnie Iris.
In the past few years, Baldwin has shared the stage with three-time Grammy winner Linda Davis.
As a solo performer, Bowser has a tremendous sound and can sing just about anything the audience asks. He often takes requests from the crowd and rarely uses any music at all.
Bowser has a vast repertoire of music and a skillful ability on the guitar.
“There’s a nice mix of diverse music for the crowd,” Stewart said.
Proceeds will benefit playhouse operations.
“We want people to come and hang out and hopefully this is the start of something bigger beyond the pandemic,” Stewart said. “If you’ve never been to the playhouse and the grounds, you’ll see that it’s a pretty cool summer venue and then you’ll want to come back for a show or musical event.”
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
In addition, there will be rip tickets and a 50/50.
The music fest will be held rain or shine, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the gate.
To purchase tickets, call 814-472-4333 or visit www.cressonlake.com.
