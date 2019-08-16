Friendships will be put to the test in this play that’s sure to tickle your funny bone.
The comedy “The Odd Couple” will be staged Aug. 29 through Sept. 7 at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. each night except Sept. 1 with the show being presented at 2 p.m.
Based on Neil Simon’s play, “The Odd Couple,” this version sees the lead characters transformed into Olive Madison and Florence Unger.
Olive and a group of girlfriends are enjoying their weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive’s messy and ill-equipped apartment. As the game continues, Florence arrives, fresh from being dumped by her husband.
Fearful that the neurotic Florence might attempt suicide, Olive invites her to move in as her roommate. However, Olive and Florence have very different personalities.
Where Olive is messy, untidy and unconcerned about the state of her apartment, Florence is obsessively clean, tidy and obsessed with hygiene.
Olive’s easy-going outlook on life soon clashes with Florence’s highly strung neurotic tendencies, testing their friendship to the limit. When Olive organizes a double-date with the Costazuela brothers, their differences come to a head and sparks fly.
“A lot of people are familiar with the TV show ‘The Odd Couple,’ and that was the male version and this is the female version and it’s much the same type of comedy and same storyline,” said Altoona native Karen Volpe, director of the show. “The story is very much about the complexity of friendship and how having friends who are different adds color your life. You have these mismatched roommates, which of course leads to hilarity.”
The production features Gina Volpe, of Altoona, as Florence Unger and Anna Luke, of Cherry Tree, as Olive Madison, along with Lucy Nickerson, Ellie Herbster, Nadine Miller, Gigi Campbell, Nathan Magee and Josh Duman.
“They love it, and every night if they’re not in a scene and watching another scene they laugh and they’ve seen it many, many times,” Volpe said. “You take the brilliant writing of Neil Simon and then add a really good cast, and there’s just an explosive thing that happens on stage. His writing really lends itself to laughter, but also the cast members in the delivery of their lines are making sure that those laughs are there.”
For audiences, the hope is they can relax and enjoy an evening of laughter.
“A lot times when you leave the theater, it gives you a lot to think about and that’s an important role that theater plays in our lives, but I also think it’s important that every once in a while you go out for an evening and then leave feeling good and still laughing and talking about the funny moments,” Volpe said.
Prior to the Sept. 7 show, a buffet-style dinner will be held in the new pavilion behind the barn and be catered by Taddeis of Gallitzin.
Cost is $22 and includes appetizers, dinner and dessert.
Tickets for the dinner can be purchased at www.cressonlake.com
Show tickets are $15, $19 and $23.
For more information, call 814-472-4333 or visit www.cressonlake.com.
