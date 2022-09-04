CRESSON, Pa. – A show with intrigue, thrills and riotous laughs is set to be presented on an area stage.
Cresson Lake Playhouse will present the play “The 39 Steps” at the playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
“The 39 Steps” mixes an Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, adds a dash of “Monty Python” and creates a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theater.
F.J. Hartland, director of the play, said it has been some time since the playhouse presented a mystery and “The 39 Steps” is a show that fits the bill.
“While it’s a mystery, it’s also funny, so we hit people who like mysteries and people who like comedy,” he said. “It’s based on the 1935 Hitchcock film, so people who like Hitchcock also will gravitate to seeing this show.”
In the production, a man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she’s a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon, a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps” is hot on the man’s trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale.
The two-time Tony Award- and Drama Desk Award-winning production is packed with nonstop laughs, more than 150 zany characters, an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers and some good old-fashioned romance.
Hartland said the stage version is more of a parody of the film.
“It’s tongue-in-cheek, and it has references to other famous Hitchcock films in the script,” he said.
Hartland said his concept for the production is for the audience to not forget they are watching a play.
“It’s done in a very presentational and theatrical kind of style that I never want the audience to forget that we’re just a bunch of actors putting on a play,” he said.
The five-member cast includes Owen Standley, Bronwyn Katdare, John Hegeman, Ethan Leydig and Sherri Rae.
Hartland said audiences will be amazed by the versatility and talent of the actors and the extreme number of roles they must portray.
“This production is done by a handful of people who play all the characters,” he said. “I’ve been open to what they wanted to do with this and they’ve came in with great ideas. They’ve been challenged creatively to make this script with this concept in this space to make it work.”
Hartland said the show will be unlike anything audiences have seen at the playhouse before.
“It’s just a good time,” he said. “There’s no message and we’re not changing the world. We’re just trying to entertain people for two hours.”
Show tickets range from $16 to $23.
For more information, call 814-472-4333 or visit www.cressonlake.com.
